Lamont, Blumenthal Hold Double-Digit Leads in New Poll

In the heated race for governor of Connecticut, there appears to be good news for Democrat Ned Lamont.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University of likely voters shows the incumbent with a commanding 17-point lead (57-40%) over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.

“If you're on the Lamont side, sure, you're gonna feel good about these results. But you don't want to get overconfident and then your supporters stay home. You know, and if you're Stefanowski you just, you know, keep fighting,” said Doug Schwartz, Quinnipiac University poll director.

In response to the poll results, Lamont campaign spokesperson Jake Lewis wrote:

“Bob’s failing campaign continues to sink even further as voters reject his negative campaign, and his anti-choice, anti-gun control, radical agenda; and applaud Gov. Lamont's work turning Connecticut’s economy around, creating jobs and opportunity, and getting our fiscal house in order through responsible management. With less than seven weeks until election day, Governor Lamont remains focused on doing his job - working on behalf of Connecticut families and paying down our debt so we can invest in our future.”

Stefanowski released a statement, saying:

"This is pretty laughable. Anyone who truly believes that Ned Lamont is ahead by 17 points probably also thinks that taxes went down and their neighborhoods are safer under his failed policies. Our internal polling has this race within the margin of error and we look forward to winning and bringing relief and change to Connecticut families."

When it comes to the race for U.S. Senate, the poll found Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal with the same 17-point lead (57 to 40%) over Republican challenger Leora Levy.

“I think the biggest issue for her is Blumenthal's popularity. You know, he's been on the Connecticut political scene for decades. He is very popular,” Schwartz said.

In response, Levy’s campaign spokesman Tim Saler wrote:

“Quinnipiac's commitment to consistently incorrect polling is in some ways admirable. Even the pollsters who said Joe Biden was winning Florida by five points two days before the election in 2020 know that Leora Levy is leading Dick Blumenthal among independents. That's how much trouble Dick is really in, even before voters come to learn about his support for open borders, defunding the police, and Biden's disastrous economic policies.”

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Blumenthal campaign but has not yet heard back yet.

Schwartz said they found most voters have already made up their mind about who they will vote for in both of those races and the most important issue across the board was inflation.