Large Police Presence in Simsbury For Shooting Investigation

There is a large police presence in a Simsbury residential neighborhood as officials investigate a shooting.

Multiple police agencies are at Woodleigh Place in the Weatogue section of town. They've been in the area since late afternoon investigating a shooting, according to authorities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said they've located the shooting suspect and there is no active threat to the community.

An alert went out to residents in the Woodleigh Place and Stillwood Chase area asking them to remain indoors.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.