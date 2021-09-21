Plainville

Pursuit of Vehicle Ends on I-84 West, Route 72 in Plainville: Police

CT DOT

Authorities are investigating an incident where Interstate 84 west and Route 72 meet in Plainville on Tuesday morning.

Plainville police said they were helping Bristol police with an incident that involved the pursuit of a vehicle that ended where I-84 west and Route 72 meet.

State Dept. of Transportation cameras showed several fire trucks and emergency vehicles in the area around 4:20 a.m., but they have since left the scene.

Authorities have not released details about the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

