Homes in the area of Garden Street in Seymour are being evacuated because of a propane leak.

A large propane tank at a home on Garden Street is leaking, according to police.

Garden Street, Spruce Street, and Meadow Street are all shut down, police said.

There is no word on what caused the leak.