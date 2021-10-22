Last Day to Register to Vote in Connecticut is Tuesday

Connecticut residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 26 to register to vote in advance of Election Day.

Although Connecticut does have same-day Election Day registration, residents are encouraged to register in advance to avoid long lines that may form on Election Day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Tuesday is the last day to register before Election Day. Every Connecticut voter must and will have the opportunity to cast their ballots safely and securely,” said Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill in a press release.

Municipal elections will be held in Connecticut Nov. 2.

Registration is available for potential voters in multiple ways:

Online by visiting the voters' registration website by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday

In-person at a local voters’ office in your town hall between the hours of 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

By mail postmarked by Tuesday

Connecticut residents can also check their registration and find their polling place here.

"Your vote is your voice,” Merrill said.