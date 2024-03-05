Lawmakers look to study hate speech effect on children

There are growing concerns about students facing hate speech and now there’s an effort by lawmakers to help protect kids, including at school.

“Hate speech has affected our family deeply,” Melissa Combs, of Farmington, said.

Combs tells us the harassment of one of her children got so bad they had to switch to another school.

“I mean, a cloud is lifted from our house in many ways. I don't send my kids to school off every day wondering when the phone call or the messages are going to start coming because something awful happened,” Combs said.

Combs testified in favor of a bill that would create a task force to study the effects of hate speech on children’s health and achievement.

“So we can find out about what's really happening in our communities; who's doing the good work, who's not following through on policies and programs that are already in place to protect these kids,” Rep. Sarah Keitt (D – Fairfield) said.

Kids might be targeted for their race, religion, sexual identity, disability or other categories.

“It's getting worse. And I have three kids, three kids who are extremely empathetic, who come home from school and tell me all the things that they hear during the school day. And it's shocking,” Rep. Liz Linehan (D – Cheshire) said.

A 2021 National School Climate Survey found about half of LGBTQ+ students in Connecticut were verbally harassed.

From homophobia to racism, there can be dire short term and long-term consequences.

“Often times these children are becoming increasingly depressed to the point they need to be in long term therapy, medications. I also see adults. I also see with my adults as well where they can tell you about instances that have scarred them for life,” Dr. Tichianaa Armah, a psychologist, said.

Combs said at her child’s new school, any issues are handled quickly. And diversity is built into the staff and curriculum.

“When kids see themselves and the environment around them, they feel safe. And it curbs a lot of the ugly, the ugly speech,” Combs said.

The task force would be made up of representatives of various groups.

If the bill passes, the task force would be required to come up with a report of findings and recommendations before next January.