Lawsuit Filed Over Fatal B-17 Crash at Bradley Airport

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the operator of a vintage aircraft that crashed at Bradley Aiport on October 2, 2019, killing seven people and injuring seven others.

The WWII-era B-17 crashed minutes after taking off from Bradley Airport and trying to return to the runway after the pilot reported experiencing in issue with one of the engines.

The plane was at Bradley Airport for the "Wings of Freedom Tour" sponsored by the Collings Foundation.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim Collings did not have the "resources to monitor and inspect Collings flight operations on a regular ongoing basis and ignored promises the foundation made to the Federal Aviation Administration. The lawsuit claims negligence on the part of the Collings Foundation resulted in the deaths and permanent and emotional injuries to the passengers who survived.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight of the 10 passengers who were on board the flight.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Collings Foundation for a comment on the lawsuit.