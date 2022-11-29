Lawyers Representing Victims of Apple Store Crash to Announce Legal Action

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the Apple Store crash last week in Hingham, Massachusetts are expected to announce new legal action during a news conference Tuesday.

Nineteen people were hurt and a man was killed last Monday, when an SUV plowed through the Apple Store in Hingham's Derby Street Shops. The driver, identified as Bradley Rein, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

The man killed was identified by authorities as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey.

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth confirmed in a statement that CEO Tim Cook and the company's senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien visited patients on Friday who were hurt when an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store last Monday in Hingham.

Attorneys Doug Sheff and Kathy Jo Cook, who did not specify which victims they are representing, said in a news release that they will explain "simple measures that could have been taken in order to prevent this horrific event" during Tuesday's news conference.

"Many individuals and families have suffered irreparable physical, psychological and financial damage as a result of this needless catastrophe," the attorneys wrote in their release.

Lawyers representing victims of the crash have not said who or what entities the litigation may be targeting, only saying that it is on behalf of the victims and their families.

The news conference is scheduled for noon on Tuesday.

You can watch a livestream of Tuesday's news conference on this story at noon.