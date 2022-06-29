Tolland

LifeStar Called to Crash Involving a Pedestrian in Tolland

Police chase ATV fall

LifeStar has been called to a crash involving a pedestrian in Tolland on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:45 a.m. on Kozley Road. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

LifeStar was requested to the scene. The landing zone for LifeStar is Kozley Road and Bald Hill Road. People are urged to avoid the area.

Authorities have not released any details about the extent of any injuries.

The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit (accident reconstruction team) has been called and is responding to the scene.

The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.

