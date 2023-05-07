LifeStar Called to Head-On Crash on Route 195 in Tolland

LifeStar is responding to a head-on crash in Tolland on Sunday and part of Route 195 is closed.

The crash is at the intersection of Merrow Road, also known as Route 195, and Rhodes Road.

According to fire officials, multiple people are trapped in the vehicles.

Ambulances from Willington and UConn have been requested and LifeStar is responding to the scene.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of any injuries.

Route 195 is closed at the Rhodes Road intersection at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.