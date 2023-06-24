LifeStar responds to crash in Ellington

Crews are working to help at least two people that are trapped inside a car that crashed in Ellington.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Neiderwerfer Road.

Town officials said the car had hit a utility pole, which caused live power lines to come down onto the vehicle, hindering the abilities of first responders.

Utility crews are being dispatched to the scene so that they can turn the power off in the area in order to safely remove the live wires and help those inside that may be injured.

LifeStar is responding to the scene as well. It is unclear how many people were inside the car.