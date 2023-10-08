LifeStar responds to crash with serious injuries on Route 2 West in Colchester

LifeStar has responded to a crash on Route 2 West in Colchester on Sunday morning and part of the highway remains closed.

Troopers were called to Route 2 West near exit 18 around 4:15 a.m. after getting a report of an accident.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. LifeStar was called and transported at least one person.

The accident reconstruction team is at the scene.

The highway is currently closed between exits 18 and 16. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Anyone in the area should expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.