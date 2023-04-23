Lighting Struck House in North Haven: Fire Officials

Firefighters responded to a home in North Haven early Sunday morning after receiving reports that lightning struck a house and it was on fire. Officials are investigating the official cause of the fire.

North Haven 911 dispatchers learned of the fire on Orcutt Court at 2:41 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the split-level residence.

No one was hurt and the fire was quickly contained, despite the wind and rain, according to officials.

Officials said the house has operating smoke detectors, which alerted the residents of the fire.