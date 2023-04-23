north haven

Lighting Struck House in North Haven: Fire Officials

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Firefighters responded to a home in North Haven early Sunday morning after receiving reports that lightning struck a house and it was on fire. Officials are investigating the official cause of the fire.

North Haven 911 dispatchers learned of the fire on Orcutt Court at 2:41 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the split-level residence.

No one was hurt and the fire was quickly contained, despite the wind and rain, according to officials.  

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officials said the house has operating smoke detectors, which alerted the residents of the fire.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us