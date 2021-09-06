Limited Lifeguard Coverage Today at CT Beaches

After today, there will be no lifeguards on duty at state parks and beaches in Connecticut.

Many lifeguards have left their positions to return to school, but the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they planned to still have guards still on duty at Sherwood Island, Silver Sands and Hammonasset Beach state parks through today.

"With the last summer days of swimming fast approaching, DEEP encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors, and use sound judgment when swimming at Connecticut's state park beaches," Deputy DEEP Commissioner Mason Trumble said in a statement. "With a reduced number of lifeguards on duty as the summer winds down, remember to stay within designated swimming areas, parents watch your children, and don't swim if you’ve been consuming alcohol."

Before venturing out to a state park, check the What’s Open Outdoors page for closure information.