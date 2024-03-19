Liquor permit suspended at East Hartford restaurant after deadly shooting

An East Hartford restaurant can no longer serve liquor after the Department of Consumer Protection suspended its permit following a deadly shooting over the weekend.

State officials signed a summary suspension of the liquor permit for Humacao Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday. It comes after a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday.

Officers responded to the restaurant on Silver Lane shortly after 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside.

Lifesaving measures were performed and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police reported that a large crowd created "significant challenges" while trying to help the victim.

In a letter to DCP, East Hartford's police chief said the department responded to the restaurant over 19 times in the past five years, and 11 of those calls happened since January.

“The establishment poses an immediate danger to customers, neighbors, motorists and responding police officers. The business persists in hosting unruly crowds, loud music and intoxicated patrons despite repeated citizen complaints and response by the East Hartford Police Department," the police chief wrote.

"The staff at Humacao Restaurant and Bar are aware of the complaints listed [herein], but such activity at this bar continues to persist, most recently resulting in the Homicide and melee of intoxicated patrons," the statement continues.

The restaurant's premise license is immediately suspended and they cannot serve alcohol until further notice. In the meantime, they can continue serving food.