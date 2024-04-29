Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting of teen in Bridgeport

Police have arrested a man accused in the deadly shooting of a teen in Bridgeport earlier this month.

A 17-year-old that was critically injured during the shooting was pronounced dead a week later. Authorities said it happened in the 1200 block of Park Avenue on April 10.

Police responded to the area just before 7 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he died a week later, police said. Authorities identified the person who died as 17-year-old Romain Sterling, of Bridgeport.

Police arrested Kiheem Tyquan Benbow, 21, of Ansonia, after serving a warrant on April 24. Investigators found a ghost gun in his home and he was taken into custody.

He now also faces murder charges in connection to Sterling's death. Police said he is being held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.