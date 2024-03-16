EAST HARTFORD

Man shot, killed at East Hartford restaurant

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man has died after a shooting at a restaurant in East Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Humacao Restaurant in the 700 block of Silver Lane shortly after 1 a.m.

Once there, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were performed and the man was transported to the hospital.

The man died of his injuries shortly after. His identity has not been released.

Investigators did not release any details about a suspect in the shooting.

