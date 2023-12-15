Lisbon fire lieutenant remembered during candlelight vigil

Honoring a Lisbon firefighter who impacted so many in town. Friends gathered to remember Lieutenant Matthew Babcock at a vigil Friday evening, just days after he died in a car crash.

“Matt touched so many kids’ lives and family lives,” Brandi Larkin, of Lisbon, said.

Babcock's bubbly personality is hard to forget for many in Lisbon. Candles were held as dozens of friends and firefighters reflected on their memories of him during a vigil.

“This is just a fraction of the impact that Matt had,” Larkin said.

He was known as a man who never hesitated to volunteer his time. Whether it was youth sports...

“When you think of youth sports in this region where you sign your kid up to go participate, you see Matt’s face,” Larkin said.

Or spending time with the kids of fellow firefighters.

“He always went above and beyond. He was a people person. He loved his kids, the community’s kids,” David Gifford, a Lisbon firefighter, said.

Babcock’s selflessness is sorely missed in both Lisbon and Griswold - the town he grew up in.

The communities are still processing the loss after Babcock died in a car crash earlier this week. Those who knew him hoped a vigil could provide space for healing.

“He reached so many people. It was important for us to give back in a way that he would,” Katie Vane, of Lisbon, said.

For fellow firefighters, filling the void that Babcock leaves behind involves continuing his legacy.

“It’s going to be tough, but I know he’s up there. He’s up there looking down. He’ll keep us in the right direction,” Gifford said.

Babcock’s funeral is set for Monday. There will be a full firefighter send off.