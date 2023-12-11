Lisbon man killed in Preston crash

A 39-year-old Lisbon man has died after a crash in Preston on Sunday evening.

State police said Matthew Babcock was driving a Dodge Ram on Route 164 around 5:08 p.m. when he lost control on a curve, collided with a Toyota Camry, overturned and landed upside down in a creek near Parks Road.

Babcock died from the injuries, state police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old Griswold woman, suffered injuries that are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening and the 15-year-old passenger’s injuries are believed to be minor.

Both were taken to Backus Hospital.

Route 164 was closed for around six hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Christopher Brett at 860-848-6500.