Litchfield officials stress importance of locking vehicles after rash of car break-ins

By Andrew Masse

Officials in the town of Litchfield would like to remind the public to keep their cars locked when left unattended.

The warning comes after the community saw a rash of car break-ins that happened Friday night.

Town officials say that these break-ins all occurred on Meadow Street and that most of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked.

Residents are encouraged to always lock their vehicles, even if it's in a driveway or a garage, and take their keys or fob with them.

Folks are asked to, if possible, park their cars in a locked garage. If parking on the street is the only option, people are encouraged to park in well-lit areas.

Town officials added that folks should never leave or hide a smart, valet, or spare key in or on their vehicle no matter where they park.

So far, no arrests have been made yet in connection with these car break-ins.

