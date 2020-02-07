Little Girl’s ‘Daddy Doll’ With Special Message Disappeared Between Connecticut and Georgia

A special doll that keeps a little girl connected to her father who is in the military disappeared somewhere between Bradley Airport and Atlanta and the family is hoping it turns up again.
The doll, a Daddy Doll, belongs to a little girl named Kenley and it has a special good night message that her daddy recorded before he left. Before the doll disappeared, she listened to that special message every night.
The family posted that the doll got lost at some point while they were traveling home on Delta Airlines and they are hoping to get it back.
The doll has red and blue stars on the back.
Bradley Airport shared the story on Twitter and asks anyone who finds the doll to send them a message or turn in into a Delta Airlines staff member.
If You Find Kenley's Daddy Doll
If you find Kenley's missing doll, here his how to reach Bradley Airport.