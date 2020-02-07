Bradley Airport

Little Girl’s ‘Daddy Doll’ With Special Message Disappeared Between Connecticut and Georgia

A little girl and her missing Daddy Doll
Arielle Saige Britton

A special doll that keeps a little girl connected to her father who is in the military disappeared somewhere between Bradley Airport and Atlanta and the family is hoping it turns up again.

The doll, a Daddy Doll, belongs to a little girl named Kenley and it has a special good night message that her daddy recorded before he left. Before the doll disappeared, she listened to that special message every night.

Posted by Arielle Saige Britton on Thursday, February 6, 2020

The family posted that the doll got lost at some point while they were traveling home on Delta Airlines and they are hoping to get it back.

The doll has red and blue stars on the back.  

God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggle and a reward for your faithfulness. Trust him and don’t give...

Posted by Arielle Saige Britton on Thursday, February 6, 2020

Bradley Airport shared the story on Twitter and asks anyone who finds the doll to send them a message or turn in into a Delta Airlines staff member.

If You Find Kenley's Daddy Doll

If you find Kenley's missing doll, here his how to reach Bradley Airport.

Local

Greenwich 38 mins ago

One Dead After Crash in Greenwich

westport 1 hour ago

School Bus Hits Tree, Wall in Westport

Here is how to reach Delta Airlines.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us