Local Attractions Offer Free or Reduced Admission for Connecticut Open House Day

More than 140 museums and attractions across the state are opening their doors for free or at a reduced price in preparation for Connecticut Open House Day Saturday.

Hosted by CT Visit, the 17th annual event aims to celebrate the state’s diverse array of history, art, culture, nature and adventure experiences by offering them to residents.

“There has never been a better time to discover and rediscover Connecticut’s many tourism treasures, from popular destinations to lesser-known hidden gems,” Christine Castonguay, interim director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said in a press release.

From vineyard tours & trolley rides to outdoor scavenger hunts & art exhibits—plan on spending this Saturday, June 12th enjoying any of the 140+ participating events and attractions for #CTOpenHouseDay! #CTvisit — Visit Connecticut (@CTvisit) June 8, 2021

State residents can enjoy new and old attractions, tours, performances and events such as archaeological digs, artist workshops and author meet-and-greets.

As well as in-person offerings, residents can also experience Open House Day virtually on the CT Visit website, which includes historical overviews, virtual exhibit tours and craft activities.

This year, Connecticut museums and attractions hope to see new visitors as well as returning guests after a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After over a year of closures and restrictions due to the pandemic, people are ready to safely explore—and businesses are ready to show off their unique offerings,” said Castonguay. “Take advantage of this special day and kick off the summer season right.”

State residents are encouraged to pre-register online as well as check businesses’ policies, and can access fare-free bus service statewide through the Weekend Wheels program. For the latest updates, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.