Local Businesses Hope Shoppers Come Out for Small Business Saturday

Local Connecticut businesses are hoping the shopping will continue for Small Business Saturday.

The Shops at Yale in downtown New Haven are stocked and ready for the crowds. Business owners say putting your money back into the community is so important.

"It’s absolutely important. It’s what makes the community amazing. So yeah, I think it’s absolutely important," co-owner of Soap-edi, Lucy Ballester, said.

"Everything that you might need in your apartment for your everyday life. Even for myself!" Uni Life owner Ting Lin said.

In addition to deals, the Shops at Yale will have arts and crafts, snacks and giveaways for Small Business Saturday.