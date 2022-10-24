Local Man Proves Employees With Disabilities Enhance the Workplace

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and some Connecticut employers are embracing the unique skills that people with disabilities bring to the job.

Capital Workforce Partners was behind the 10th Annual Disability Resource Fair, connecting people with disabilities to work earlier this month. Now members of that organization say more employers can turn to this qualified group of people to address the worker shortage.

Matt Wahatalo is proof that one person can make a big difference in their workplace.

For Wahatalo, a good day’s work means a spotless car.

“Matt’s an auto detailer for us, a great team player!” Rob Brown, Wahatalo’s supervisor at Enterprise, said.

He is beloved by his colleagues.

“Matt is, he's a ball of energy. He's awesome to work with. He's super positive,” Brown said. “He's always someone who's bringing the team up.”

Wahatalo has never let being deaf hold him back.

“I feel very satisfied with my job,” Wahatalo, of Rocky Hill, said.

Wahatalo works at Enterprise in Hartford’s south end. He found the job through Capital Workforce Partners, which runs free employment and training services through the American Job Center.

Wahatalo met his supervisor Brown at a recruitment fair.

“We quickly set up an interview, Matt was super impressive,” Brown said.

“I was very excited,” Wahatalo said.

Jill Larmett, disability resource coordinator for Capital Workforce Partners, said people with disabilities can meet a crucial need in the workforce, especially as employers nationwide face worker shortages.

“I would say now is a perfect opportunity/look into that untapped pool of qualified candidates,” Larmett said. “They're natural problem solvers, right, and so bringing their perspective and their ideas, a different outlook, can really help I think, an employer.”

Wahatalo’s boss agrees that working alongside a deaf colleague has broadened the company’s perspective.

“I look at it as an ability,” Brown said. “Matt just really opened our eyes and helped us improve on our communication overall, and communication cross-culturally, and making sure that we are taking the time to communicate effectively across a diverse group of folks.”

He makes sure Wahatalo knows it.

“I think you've really helped me come to the realization that, you know, communication through text can be professional,” Brown told him.

Now seven years after getting hired, Wahatalo’s career brings him self-sufficiency.

“I recently got to travel and go on vacation, I just bought a new truck. So it's given me the opportunity to do that,” he said.

It also continues to bring him fulfillment.

“I'm very happy to be working with them,” Wahatalo said. “I really appreciate that they gave me the opportunity to work with them.”

Here are resources for people with disabilities seeking employment: