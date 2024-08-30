Local nonprofits see less charitable giving from donors

We’re all feeling the impacts of rising prices, especially our wallets, and now it’s having a ripple effect on nonprofits. Some local organizations said they’re not receiving as much, or none at all this year.

Whether it’s money or supplies, donations are the lifeblood at Hartford based Angel of Edgewood.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to survive,” Jendayi Scott-Miller, president and CEO of Angel of Edgewood, said.

She said it allows her nonprofit to provide crucial items and services for families in need. But this year, she’s noticed donations have been harder to come by.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“A lot of donors are now like scaling back where they used to give so generously with no questions asked,” Scott-Miller said.

She said economic conditions like inflation with prices up nearly 20% have had an effect with donors not giving as much…or none at all.

“A lot of them are saying that we have a family to think about and we need to make sure that we have our nest egg,” she said.

Scott-Miller isn’t the only one seeing this trend. A recent survey by Giving USA shows charitable giving by individuals has declined nationwide by 2.4% from 2022 to 2023.

“You only have so much money you can give. It’s not unlimited money. I wish I had more money to give,” Guy Neumann, founder of GN Construction in West Hartford, said.

Neumann is a consistent donor to Angel of Edgewood. While he’s fortunate to still be able to give, he said uncertain economics on the business side can cause other donors to rethink their approach. This could mean smaller donations to more nonprofits for more impact.

“We’re spreading the dollars, and I think that happens more than people not giving anymore. They’re instead choosing to spread their gifts,” he said.

Hector Rivera with the Hartford nonprofit Our Piece of the Pie, which focuses on youth employment and education, also said donations have been tougher to get. He said new approaches are needed.

“There needs to be diverse funding streams within your nonprofit environment,” he said.

This includes putting in the time to create connections with donors.

“It's important to invest time in building those relationships with your donors and being able to demonstrate the outcomes that you originally entered into the relationships with,” Rivera said.

Scott-Miller said she’s focusing on applying for grants and working with other nonprofits on joint applications.

“You really need to take a look at how grants are written now, and foundations are giving grants to organizations who are working together collaboratively,” she said.

Scott-Miller said she hopes to see some traction with school now in session and in the months leading up to the holidays.