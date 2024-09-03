Middletown

Middletown elementary school placed on brief lockdown after student claimed to have gun: police

Police said they found a fake gun in a backpack.

An elementary school in Middletown was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday after a student who was found with a fake gun claimed to have a firearm in their backpack, according to police.

Middletown police said officers were called to Bielefield Elementary School at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a student claiming to have a firearm in a backpack and they placed the school in a brief lockdown.

They quickly determined that the student had a facsimile firearm and the lockdown was lifted, police said.

Middletown Public Schools is handling the incident and police said there is no public safety concern.

