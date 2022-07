Longtime Sandy Hook Fire Chief Bill Halstead has died, according to fire department officials.

Halstead has been chief of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue since 1978. Before that, he was a member of the fire company for 13 years.

He also served as fire chief during the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

