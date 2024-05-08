Officers honored as Hartford Police Department kicks off annual Police Unity Ride

Dozens of police officers from Hartford and surrounding departments embarked on a miles-long journey Wednesday from the state capital to the nation’s capital.

The ride is part of the annual Police Unity Tour. This year’s ride honored Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten, who was killed in the line of duty last September.

“That’s really what this is about, it’s about us helping each other through the most difficult times,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said while welcoming officers and guests to Hartford to send off riders.

Riders first came to Hartford Police Headquarters before starting their 300-mile journey to Washington, DC.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Honoring the sacrifices that our officers make … and this year specifically Det Bobby Garten,” said Thody.

The ride this year held extra significance for the Hartford Police Department, as they continue to mourn the loss of Detective Garten.

Garten was killed in the line of Duty in September 2023 when his cruiser was struck by a car fleeing a separate traffic stop.

His family spoke directly to the nearly 30 riders from various local police departments.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the bonds that unite you and a law enforcement community,” said Debbie Garten, Bobby’s mother.

She remembered Bobby as a gentle and kind man with a love for policing.

“He brought the biggest smile and heart to his community. Losing him has been unimaginable and we mourn his absence every single day,” said Debbie Garten.

The department also honored Holly Donahue, the officer who in 2007 pulled the Hartford Police Department into the unity ride. She died in 2023. Her sister spoke on her family's behalf.

“She left her mark here, she was proud of this,” she said.

This year, riders also hosted a special rider -- Laura DeMonte, the wife of Dustin DeMonte, the Bristol police officer who in October 2022 was killed in an ambush-style attack, along with fellow officer Alex Hamzy while responding to a call.

“I saw everyone come across the finish line and it was just such a moment for me,” Laura DeMonte said, speaking about seeing the ride last year and promising to herself she would ride along with officers this year.

“I’m really excited, and really proud to ride for my husband and for Alex as well,” she said.

But before the riders took off on their trek to DC, in honor of Garten, Hamzy, DeMonte, and Donahue among others from Hartford and beyond, a message.

“Bobby and I talked every single day, and we ended our conversation with 'Be safe out there and I love you,'” said Debbie Garten.

She offered the riders the same well wishes, she said she always offered her son.

“So, I say to you riders, be safe out there and we love you,” said Garten.

Riders first made a quick stop at the corner of Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street in Hartford -- the corner where Detective Garten was killed. They laid roses at the crash site before they continued. The ride to DC will take a total of four days.