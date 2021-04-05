Looking For a Summer Rental on CT's Shoreline? It Might Be Too Late

Perry Garvin, manager of Hawk's Nest Beach in Old Lyme, says summer reservations came in "fast and furious" this year. All of the cottages on his family's private beach are fully booked from Memorial Day Weekend through to September.

"It has been unbelievable. People are still driving around hoping to find something," said Garvin. "It's just been gobbled up."

Garvin's family has rented cottages out since 1895. He says they have never seen bookings fill up so fast. Their wait-list is 100 names long.

"Normally this time of year I might have 5 to 10% still open," said Garvin. "It is just people wanting to get a vacation in."

Shore & Country Real Estate Office also has a wait-list for summer properties. While demand is high, their rental pool is cut in half.

“We have families that usually rent, or rent a good portion of the summer, and they are not this year," said Aulay Carlson, a realtor with Shore & Country Real Estate.

In year's past, their office has worked with more than 70 summer rentals all along the shoreline. This year, with people opting to not rent their homes out, they have 38 properties.

“People haven’t started going back to the offices and things so they are like, I will just come here and work from the beach instead of working from home and letting someone else enjoy the beach," said Carlson.

The office is working to find renters property. They say it could be a challenge, especially if the renter's sights are set on July or August.

“September is a beautiful time. We have lots of weeks open in September, but the primary weeks for the properties that we have are pretty full," said Carlson.

The end of September is looking better at Hawk's Nest Beach, too.

Until then, they say hopeful renters can be added to a wait list.

"If you are looking for something, you are probably going to have to buy it," said Garvin.