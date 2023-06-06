Saturday is Open House Day and a chance to see lots of attractions in the state for free or reduced admission.

This is the 19th year the event is being held and more than 200 tourism attractions are taking place.

They include museums, arts and cultural venues, historical sites, farms and restaurants.

The goal of Open House Day is for residents to learn about all the experiences right here in Connecticut and then recommend the experiences to other visitors.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can find out here which attractions and businesses are taking part.