A look at CT drive-ins on national drive-in day

NBC Connecticut

Today is National Drive-In Day. While you might not plan to head to a drive-in on a Tuesday night, you might want to go to one this weekend.

Mansfield Drive-In

Mansfield Drive-In is showing movies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at this point in the season. Carload Wednesday will begin in mid-June.

The movies showing this coming weekend include “The Little Mermaid” followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” followed by “The Pope’s Exorcist,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” followed by “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The drive-in is located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center.

Ticket prices:

Tickets are per person except for on Carload Wednesday. Each ticket gets you in for both movies.

  • Adults (12+): $13
  • Children (4-11): $9
  • Military with ID at gate: $9
  • Seniors (65+): $9
  • Carload night (June date TBD): $26
  • Children 3 and under get in free
  • Military tickets are only valid for those with an ID.

Note: Prices are subject to change and prices may differ for special events.

Learn more here. https://mansfielddrivein.com/

Southington Drive-In

The Southington Drive-In opened for the season on June 3.

The cost is $20 per carload or $5 for walk-ins at the drive-in at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.

  • June 10: Inside Out
  • June 17: Aladdin
  • June 24: Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • July 1: Grease
  • July 8: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • July 15: Coco
  • July 22: Moana
  • July 29: Elvis
  • August 5: Zootopia
  • August 12: Sing 2
  • August 19: Incredibles 2
  • August 26: Top Gun: Maverick
  • September 2: Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  • September 9: Dirty Dancing

