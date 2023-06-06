Today is National Drive-In Day. While you might not plan to head to a drive-in on a Tuesday night, you might want to go to one this weekend.

Mansfield Drive-In

Mansfield Drive-In is showing movies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at this point in the season. Carload Wednesday will begin in mid-June.

The movies showing this coming weekend include “The Little Mermaid” followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” followed by “The Pope’s Exorcist,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” followed by “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The drive-in is located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center.

Ticket prices:

Tickets are per person except for on Carload Wednesday. Each ticket gets you in for both movies.

Adults (12+): $13

Children (4-11): $9

Military with ID at gate: $9

Seniors (65+): $9

Carload night (June date TBD): $26

Children 3 and under get in free

Military tickets are only valid for those with an ID.

Note: Prices are subject to change and prices may differ for special events.

Learn more here. https://mansfielddrivein.com/

Southington Drive-In

The Southington Drive-In opened for the season on June 3.

The cost is $20 per carload or $5 for walk-ins at the drive-in at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.