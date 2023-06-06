Today is National Drive-In Day. While you might not plan to head to a drive-in on a Tuesday night, you might want to go to one this weekend.
Mansfield Drive-In
Mansfield Drive-In is showing movies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at this point in the season. Carload Wednesday will begin in mid-June.
The movies showing this coming weekend include “The Little Mermaid” followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” followed by “The Pope’s Exorcist,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” followed by “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The drive-in is located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center.
Ticket prices:
Tickets are per person except for on Carload Wednesday. Each ticket gets you in for both movies.
- Adults (12+): $13
- Children (4-11): $9
- Military with ID at gate: $9
- Seniors (65+): $9
- Carload night (June date TBD): $26
- Children 3 and under get in free
- Military tickets are only valid for those with an ID.
Note: Prices are subject to change and prices may differ for special events.
Learn more here. https://mansfielddrivein.com/
Southington Drive-In
The Southington Drive-In opened for the season on June 3.
The cost is $20 per carload or $5 for walk-ins at the drive-in at 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.
- June 10: Inside Out
- June 17: Aladdin
- June 24: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- July 1: Grease
- July 8: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- July 15: Coco
- July 22: Moana
- July 29: Elvis
- August 5: Zootopia
- August 12: Sing 2
- August 19: Incredibles 2
- August 26: Top Gun: Maverick
- September 2: Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- September 9: Dirty Dancing