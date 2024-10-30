Wallingford

Lotto ticket sold in Wallingford won $1.5 million

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

There are two new millionaires in town along with the many other winners this year! In Wallingford a winning scratch off ticket of $1.5 million was sold.

According to CT Lottery Official Web Site - Winners, on Monday, two players won and split the winnings from a scratch-off ticket, sold at Wallingford Food Land.

Winning tickets over $50,000 will have to be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters in Wallingford.

Identification is needed for claiming the ticket including two forms of signed identification.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
