Lotto ticket sold in Wallingford won $1.5 million

There are two new millionaires in town along with the many other winners this year! In Wallingford a winning scratch off ticket of $1.5 million was sold.

According to CT Lottery Official Web Site - Winners, on Monday, two players won and split the winnings from a scratch-off ticket, sold at Wallingford Food Land.

Winning tickets over $50,000 will have to be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters in Wallingford.

Identification is needed for claiming the ticket including two forms of signed identification.