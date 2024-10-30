Lotto ticket sold in Wallingford won $1.5 million

There are two new millionaires in town along with the many other winners this year! In Wallingford a winning scratch off ticket of $1.5 million was sold.
According to CT Lottery Official Web Site - Winners, on Monday, two players won and split the winnings from a scratch-off ticket, sold at Wallingford Food Land.
Winning tickets over $50,000 will have to be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters in Wallingford.
Identification is needed for claiming the ticket including two forms of signed identification.
