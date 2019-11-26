Love Wins Community Drive To Honor Life Lost In Sandy Hook Shooting

The Ana Grace Project and Central Connecticut State University are working to turn a day of tragedy into one filled with hope.

The second-annual “Love Wins Community Drive” will take place outside of CCSU’s Davidson Hall on Friday, Dec. 13 — just one day before the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The drive was helped orchestrated by Nelba Marquez-Greene — whose daughter was one of the 20 first graders who lost their lives — and will accept toys, toiletries, new winter clothing, food and more from 6 a.m. to noon.

Marquez-Greene, founder of the “Ana Grace Project,” has worked ever since that December day to promote love, kindness and compassion across schools in the state.

Thousands of donations poured in last year, stocking up food pantries and helping the New Britain residents put presents under their Christmas trees.

This year, all items collected will be donated to New Britain Youth & Family Services, New Britain schools, Maria’s Place food pantry and other New Britain and Greater Hartford agencies.

For those who can’t make it to the drive in person, electronic donations are also available.

Anyone interested in volunteering that day or being a donation organizer can sign up here: https://www.ccsu.edu/loveWins/index.html.