Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb tour coming to Connecticut

Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb are going on tour together and they are coming to Connecticut.

"Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb in Conversation" and Song is coming to the Garde Arts Center in New London on Saturday, May 3. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets for Producer members of the Garde begin Wednesday while tickets for Benefactor members start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. Learn more here.