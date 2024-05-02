Southington

21-year-old ‘ring leader' organizing crimes across Connecticut arrested: police

Southington Police Department1
NBCConnecticut.com

Southington police have arrested a 21-year-old man they say is a ring leader organizing much of the criminal activity around Connecticut.

Ethan Nieves, of Newington, was taken into custody during a court appearance in New Britain on Monday, according to police.

Police said Nieves is suspected of organizing multiple crimes in the state since March 2023, including catalytic converter thefts, wheel thefts, ATV thefts, and commercial burglaries.

Investigators served search warrants on Nieves' New Britain home on March 12. During the operation, police saw several people returning to the home in a vehicle that had been stolen from the CarMax in East Haven earlier in the day, according to police. Two people were taken into custody at the time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police began their initial investigation in early 2023 after getting reports of several catalytic converter and wheel thefts in town.

Nieves is facing a number of charges, including first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary.

He was released after posting at $85,000 bond.

Local

New Canaan 29 mins ago

Tractor-trailer stuck under Metro-North overpass in New Canaan

Norwalk 1 hour ago

Photos: Fiery crash closes I-95 in Norwalk

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us