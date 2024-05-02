21-year-old ‘ring leader' organizing crimes across Connecticut arrested: police

Southington police have arrested a 21-year-old man they say is a ring leader organizing much of the criminal activity around Connecticut.

Ethan Nieves, of Newington, was taken into custody during a court appearance in New Britain on Monday, according to police.

Police said Nieves is suspected of organizing multiple crimes in the state since March 2023, including catalytic converter thefts, wheel thefts, ATV thefts, and commercial burglaries.

Investigators served search warrants on Nieves' New Britain home on March 12. During the operation, police saw several people returning to the home in a vehicle that had been stolen from the CarMax in East Haven earlier in the day, according to police. Two people were taken into custody at the time.

Police began their initial investigation in early 2023 after getting reports of several catalytic converter and wheel thefts in town.

Nieves is facing a number of charges, including first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary.

He was released after posting at $85,000 bond.