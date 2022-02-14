‘Magical'; Free Valentine's Day Weddings in Mystic

On one of the most romantic days of the year, couples made their way to southeastern Connecticut to get married.

Marie Tyler Wiley, a wedding officiant, returned to the Olde Mistick Village Monday to officiate wedding ceremonies, free of charge.

Tyler Wiley started offering free Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies to couples in the early 2000s. After taking a break in 2021 because of the pandemic, Wiley returned to the Olde Mistick Village Monday.

"This is an opportunity to help people accomplish and that's getting married to each other," said Tyler Wiley. "You see the love that they share with each other and that's the whole point of the day. Not only Valentine's Day, but every day. You want people to keep their eyes on the prize and that's each other."

Lindsey and Jason Mount got married by Wiley. They had been engaged for four years and were thankful that they didn't have to plan a wedding.

"It was magical," said Lindsey. "This has been a long time coming."

Tyler Wiley she is happy to be a small part of each of the couples' days.

"If they are happy, I am happy," said Tyler Wiley.