Maine mass shooting hits home for Connecticut cornhole community

The effects of the mass shooting in Maine are also being felt here in Connecticut.

The local cornhole community is helping raise funds for the victims of the shooting who include members of the cornhole league in Maine.

“Cornhole and the players themselves are like the greatest people you ever meet," Tyler Lugo said.

Lugo feels right at home playing cornhole at the Truck Bar in Berlin. His family helps run Central Connecticut Cornhole where close bonds have been created.

“If you’re in a time of need and you’re in the cornhole scene, they don’t hesitate to reach out and make sure everything is okay,” he said.

There was no hesitation from the club when they learned the devastating news from Lewiston, Maine. The mass shooting taking the lives of cornhole players in the Maine league.

The sanctioning body for the sport, American Cornhole League, is mourning the loss, saying in part they “are grieving the losses suffered by the community, cornhole and nonalike.”

“I honestly couldn’t sleep. I was up until 5 in the morning,” Lugo said.

A statement from the American Cornhole League. pic.twitter.com/05wIYKZs2G — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) October 26, 2023

Lugo said a collection jar was set up with all proceeds going to the Maine cornhole league to distribute to the victim’s families. One cornhole player said it was important for him to give.

“You know these people would be there for us as well,” player Kevin Hoyt said.

Lugo is familiar with the Maine cornhole league and has played against them in the past. He hopes their small effort will go a long way to helping heal.

“I’m praying with everything I’ve got to make sure everyone comes through and hopefully I can see them soon and we can talk and catch up,” he said.

Central Connecticut Cornhole will have more events coming up and will continue collecting donations then as well.