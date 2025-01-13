Major upgrades are coming to CT's rail line

There's good news for train riders in Connecticut.

The state is getting more than $11 million to improve service on the CTrail line.

People we spoke with tell us this is much needed—and state leaders say this is a win not only for those who take the train, but for the people of Connecticut.

Arunan Arulampalam, the mayor of Hartford, said this is a major investment for the state.

“Transportation infrastructure is what makes the state so competitive," Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam was one of the many state leaders on hand at Hartford Union Station on Monday.

He said the Federal Rail Association is awarding over $11 million to the CT Department of Transportation.

“We've had record ridership here in Hartford," Arulampalam said. "And this, these new dollars to invest in the Hartford-New Haven line, $11 million, is going to continue to grow the competitiveness of this region.”

He said one of those improvements will be reconnecting Hartford's north end to other neighborhoods.

“The Connecting Communities Grant, which is looking at undoing past wrongs and disconnecting the historically Black North End of Hartford from our downtown and from the rest of our city," Arulampalam said.

The commissioner of the Department of Transportation said the federal funding will go toward increasing daily service on the Hartford line.

“Right now, there’s a big gap in the midday schedule," Garrett Eucalitto said. "So, if you’re a passenger, a commuter or a traveler, you want to make sure that there are trains available when you want to take a train.”

The funding will also go toward safety improvements at the crossing tolls in Wallingford.

“How can we make that crossing safer where there's major industrial activity? There, trucks cross, crossing over there, and the Federal Railroad Administration is the height of that. That is one of the most risky grade crossings in our state on the Hartford line," Eucalitto said.

Richard Selden from New London said these improvements are much needed.

“If the ridership increases along with improvements in service, I think we are in great shape," Selden said.

“Personally, it gives more options for traveling times, making it far easier and less stressful," Brooke Priestly said.

Clifton Lumbra, of West Haven, said he is looking forward to the improvements.

“I ride the train four or five times a week, so I think this is great," Lumbra said.