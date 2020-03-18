Malls, Bowling Alleys and Amusement Parks Ordered to Close Across CT, NY, NY & PA

The indoor sections of shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have been ordered to close, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

The move is the latest effort to reduce public gathering spaces in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The closures go into effect Thursday at 8 p.m. More details are expected at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a fast moving and quickly evolving public health emergency, and making these kinds of important decisions as a region makes more sense than a patchwork approach. We will combat this virus by working together and remaining consistent across our borders and I’m proud to work with my fellow governors in this effort," Lamont said in a press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos in the tri-state area were previously closed, though restaurants and bars are still allowed to serve take-out. Pennsylvania opted to take the same action.

The governors said they are taking a regional approach to fighting the coronavirus.

At least 68 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, though health officials say the actual number of cases is likely much higher.

The closures have sent business owners and workers scrambling. Tens of thousands of people have applied for unemployment in Connecticut since Friday.

State officials have promised they are looking at ways to reduce the financial strain for those who get sick or lose work as the coronavirus outbreak continues.