Mama Stanley the duck welcomes 7 ducklings on CCSU campus

Mama Stanley the duck has returned to Central Connecticut State University and she's welcomed seven ducklings.

CCSU has been offering a live duck-cam since the duck returned to campus and set up a new nest in preparation for her brood.

CCSU said Stanley is one of several mallards that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection caught at Stanley Quarter Park in New Britain and tagged.

The school said DEEP has been monitoring ducks as part of an initiative to assess mallards’ nesting success, including brood movement and habitat selection.

DEEP tagged Stanley in September 2022 and named her after the park. A second female mallard has also established her own nest in the same secluded area.

According to CCSU, the Central Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator has ensured that the duck-cam would not disturb the ducks.