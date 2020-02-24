westport

Man Accused of Assaulting an Elderly Person in Westport

Westport police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly person on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in Westport around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance and a request for a medical evaluation.

When police arrived, they said they learned there had been an argument in the home that escalated.

During the argument, 65-year-old Timothy Lester allegedly hit someone in the head with a heavy pillow. The force of the action reportedly injured the victim.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Lester and the victim, but did say he or she is 60 years old or older.

Lester was taken into custody and is facing charges including assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,000 bond and was in court on Monday.

