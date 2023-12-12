Man accused of assaulting gas station clerk, stealing cigarettes in Thomaston

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a gas station clerk and stealing cigarettes in Thomaston last month.

Police said they were called to Valero on North Main Street for a reported robbery. Officers learned that a man had demanded money from the cash register.

The gas station clerk refused and tried to call 911 but the thief knocked the phone out of the worker's hand and assaulted them. They sustained injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the man stole a carton of cigarettes and fled in a white Lexus sedan. No weapons were displayed or implied during the robbery.

The alleged thief was taken into custody in another town, and he now faces additional charges for the November robbery. The charges include robbery, assault, threatening, breach of peace and more. He is being held on a $200,000 bond, police said.