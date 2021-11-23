Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Passing Vehicle on I-95 South in Old Lyme

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in a passing vehicle while driving on Interstate 95 South in Old Lyme on Monday.

Troopers received a 911 call from someone driving south in I-95 in Old Lyme around 4 p.m. According to state police, the caller said a man driving a tan-colored Ram 1500 pickup truck with a Maine license plate pointed a black gun at her from inside of his vehicle as he passed her in the left lane.

The pickup truck was found by troopers on the highway near exit 66 and due to the severity of the situation, state police said a box in maneuver was utilized to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 55-year-old Noah Jones, of Old Lyme, was found to have an empty pistol holster on his waist band, investigators said.

Jones then told troopers there was a Glock 19 tucked under the back seat and it was found to be in reach of the driver's seat, state police added.

He was arrested at the scene and is facing charges including threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Jones was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 7.