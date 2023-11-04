Man accused of pointing gun out of vehicle window during road rage incident in Harwinton

State police have arrested a man who is accused of pointing a gun out of a vehicle window during a road rage incident in Harwinton earlier this week.

Troopers received a report of a road rage threatening incident near Route 4 and Birge Park Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. When the 911 call was placed, the complainant said they did not want to meet with state police.

Shortly after, state police said due to the nature of the allegations made during the call, communication was re-established with the complainant. The person then agreed to meet with troopers to give more details about the incident.

According to authorities, the complainant was driving behind a red or maroon Dodge ram pickup truck on Route 4 when the pickup truck abruptly came to an almost complete stop. The complainant was able to avoid colliding with the pickup truck and said they could see the pickup truck driver making hand gestures from the pickup truck window.

The complainant told police that both vehicles resumed traveling on Route 4 and the pickup truck driver "brake checked" them several times. During the interaction, state police said the complainant reported seeing the pickup truck driver lift up a shotgun and point it out of the window in their direction.

The complainant gave state police a detailed description of the pickup truck including its registration plate and a description of the driver. While conducting a check of the registration plate, troopers said they determined the vehicle was registered to 64-year-old Kenneth Mack, of Harwinton.

A trooper driving by Mack's house saw a pickup truck parked in the driveway that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the incident. Mack was then detained in handcuffs at his home.

State police said Mack agreed to talk to them about the incident and denied carrying a gun in his truck. He acknowledged owning guns including a shotgun.

Mack reported that the interaction with the complainant took place and only involved hand gestures and words. Investigators said he claimed he felt he had to defend himself, but did not give any other details.

A search warrant for Mack's home and truck were executed. State police said two guns were found and seized with one of the guns being a 12-guage shotgun.

Mack was arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening displaying a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million. He was in court on Friday.