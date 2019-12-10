Milford

Man Accused of Sending Himself Sexual Videos from Customer’s Phone: Police

NBC Connecticut

Milford police have arrested a former employee of an AT&T store who is accused of texting sexually explicit videos to himself from a customer’s phone.

Police said 35-year-old Raymond Small, of Bridgeport, is accused of sending himself the videos while working as a manager of the AT&T store at 1319 Boston Post Road, on July 14.

A spokesperson for AT&T said Small was terminated from the company in August.

Local

Hamden 30 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

On Tuesday, AT&T released a statement and said in part:

“This is disturbing and this person no longer works for us.  We are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” the statement said.

Small has been charged with computer crimes in the third degree and five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

He is due in court on Jan. 7.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us