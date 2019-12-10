Man Accused of Sending Himself Sexual Videos from Customer’s Phone: Police

Milford police have arrested a former employee of an AT&T store who is accused of texting sexually explicit videos to himself from a customer’s phone.

Police said 35-year-old Raymond Small, of Bridgeport, is accused of sending himself the videos while working as a manager of the AT&T store at 1319 Boston Post Road, on July 14.

A spokesperson for AT&T said Small was terminated from the company in August.

On Tuesday, AT&T released a statement and said in part:

“This is disturbing and this person no longer works for us. We are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation,” the statement said.

Small has been charged with computer crimes in the third degree and five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

He is due in court on Jan. 7.