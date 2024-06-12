Man accused of shooting at person on dirt bike during the day in Bridgeport

A man who is accused of shooting at a person riding a dirt bike in Bridgeport during the day last Wednesday has been arrested.

Investigators said Javon Beal, 24, of Bridgeport, fired multiple rounds at a man who was riding a dirt bike on Stratford Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Beal reportedly fired the shots while standing in the middle of the street on Stratford Avenue and then fled the area on foot.

Bridgeport Task Force officers and members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad took Beal into custody inside a local store near Stratford Avenue on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

At the time of his arrest, police said Beal, who is a convicted felon, had two active arrest warrants. One of the warrants was for the attempted murder on Stratford Avenue.

He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and larceny on a separate warrant. His total bond was set at $275,000.

Authorities said the Stratford Avenue shooting sparked outrage in the East End community because it happened in the middle of the day on a busy street near Dunbar School. Extra patrols have been in the area.