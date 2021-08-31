Man Accused of Stealing Over $8K Worth of Stuff From Wauregan Duplex During Home Invasion: PD

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing over $8,000 worth of stuff from a duplex in Wauregan during a home invasion earlier this year, according to investigators.

Plainfield Police arrested 23-year-old Alex Betancourt-Vazquez, of Wauregan, on Monday.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on March 17, where authorities said a vehicle had been reported stolen with other electronic devices from a two-family duplex in Wauregan.

Investigators said approximately $6,720 worth of stuff was stolen from someone on one side of the duplex and $1,322 worth of stuff was stolen from several people on the other side of the duplex.

According to police, one of the victims reported that two people wearing masks entered his home carrying a black, assault-style rifle and had assaulted him before leaving in his neighbor's stolen vehicle.

On March 19, a search and seizure warrant was obtained through the Danielson Superior Court for Betancourt-Vazquez's home, where investigators said they found several items that had been reported stolen and a large quantity of unprescribed xanax.

Betancourt-Vazquez was arrested on Monday for two active warrants. He is facing charges including burglary, larceny, criminal trespass, home invasion, reckless endangerment, threatening, assault, robbery, disorderly conduct, possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.

He was held on a $225,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.