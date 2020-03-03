Manchester

Driver Accused of Striking 2 Judicial Marshals in Manchester Found at Hotel in Mass.

NBC Connecticut/Connecticut State Police

A driver accused of striking two judicial marshals outside a Connecticut courthouse was found at a Massachusetts hotel early Tuesday, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

Jose Lopez, 42, was apprehended at the Motel 6 in Chicopee at about 5:20 a.m., according to a statement from spokesman David Procopio.

He is currently in the custody of Massachusetts State Police and Connecticut State Police have been notified. He faces arraignment in Massachusetts later Tuesday as a fugitive.

Police and court officials said the Connecticut marshals, who provide courthouse security, were struck in front of Manchester Superior Court shortly before noon Monday.

One was given CPR at the scene before both were taken to Hartford Hospital, Judicial Branch officials said. One marshal was critically injured, according to Procopio.

Lopez was due in court Monday on a misdemeanor larceny charge. Apparently fearing he was going to be held, he fled, the statement said.

A man with the same name and birth year was listed in court records as having several felony and misdemeanor theft convictions.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for a public defender who represented Lopez in previous cases.

