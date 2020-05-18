Man Accused of Trying to Spit on Hamden Police After Claiming He Had COVID-19

Hamden police have arrested a man who is accused of attempting to spit on an officer after claiming he was infected with coronavirus on Saturday.

An officer was working at Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue when he was approached by a loss prevention officer who informed him of a potential shoplifter, police said.

The police officer detained the suspected shoplifter, later identified as 48-year-old Juan Acevedo, of New Haven. Investigators said Acevedo was attempting to steal multiple items.

Acevedo then told police that he was infected with COVID-19 and began coughing. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Acevedo attempted to spit on the officer several times, according to authorities.

Acevedo was arrested and was taken to police headquarters. While at police headquarters, officials said Acevedo told officers he was not infected with COVID-19.

Acevedo is facing charges including criminal attempt to assault a police officer, interfering with police, larceny and criminal trespass. He was detained on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in July.