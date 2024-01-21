Man accused of waving gun at woman during road rage incident in Cheshire, Waterbury

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who they said admitted to waving a gun at someone during a road rage incident over the weekend.

Trooper said the incident on Saturday afternoon reportedly started on Interstate 691 West in Cheshire and continued to I-84 West in Waterbury.

On the highway, state police said they found a black Subaru stopped in the right shoulder near exit 25 and a gray Nissan stopped in the right shoulder by exit 23.

The driver of the Nissan told state police that she had been involved in a road rage incident and the driver of the Subaru had waved a gun at her, investigators said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities identified the driver of the Subaru as a 23-year-old Waterbury man. Troopers said he admitted to showing the gun during the road rage interaction.

The man is facing charges including threatening - displaying a firearm, reckless endangerment, breach of peace and reckless driving.

He posted bond and was released. The man is scheduled to appear in court on February 9.